PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City got a little brighter Friday night.

St. Andrews residents welcomed the holiday season with their annual Oaks by the Bay Christmas tree lighting.

Hundreds of people came out to enjoy the festivities. Free hot chocolate was provided by Amavida Coffee Roasters, the boys and girls scouts sang Christmas carols, and millions of lights were displayed. St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership has been lighting up the park for more than 2 decades. They’re proud to bring light to the community during the most wonderful time of the year.

“St Andrew’s is important to our community with businesses and shopping and restaurants and bars. The park here is the heart of St. Andrews,” St. Andrews Lamp Lighter Matthew Cole said.

St. Andrews will also have a Holiday Junction Train Exhibit at the Publishing Museum this Sunday.