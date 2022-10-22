PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At the Panama City and St. Andrews farmers market 600 Red Maple and River Birch trees were given away on Saturday.

Along with the trees, Panama City Quality of Life and IFAS of the University of Florida staff members provided some tips for growing a healthy and gorgeous tree.

This event is part of the ReTreePC Program, which was founded after Hurricane Michael. 80 percent of Panama City’s tree canopy was destroyed by the hurricane, and it is important to rebuild the greenery.

“One thing that I picked up on every since hurricane Michael, we lost a lot of trees so we posted and gave away at least a hundred thousand,” Quality of Life staff member, Markus Gatlin said. “And we’re building our way back to getting more and more back to the houses and the homes because you need trees to keep the gardens. You need it to keep the water right. And also, trees give off oxygen. So that’s a big part of life.”

On average ReTreePC gives away 10,000 trees a year. The next tree giveaway will be on November 5th.