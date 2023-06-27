PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Representative Neal Dunn (R-Panama City) says a budget bill approved by the U.S. House and signed by President Joe Biden will fight inflation.

“We’ve got massive cuts in spending, more cuts in spending than any other negotiation with the White House has ever given. And it’s over a trillion. In fact, it pushes it’s $1.8 trillion. That’s a lot of money saved over ten years,” Dunn said.

He added that the bill blocked the IRS from hiring 8,000 new agents and clawed back billions in COVID money that had not already been spent by the federal government.

“So, you know, these are all good things that will decrease in inflation,” Dunn said.

He added that one of the most important things the bill did was streamline the permitting of large infrastructure projects and house them under one federal agency.

“It puts a new regime in place for that to be adjudicated and handled in three years,” Dunn said. “Which still sounds like a long time, but honestly, it’s a great improvement over what we had.”

Dunn added that the new law will prevent U.S. Fish and Wildlife, the EPA, and the Army Corps of Engineers from batting projects back and forth.

“We got a three-year stop clock we have one agency in control,” Dunn said. “It’s really it’s a great bill. It’s good to make a world of difference.”

Supporters of President Joe Biden called the bill a win for their side and some Republicans strongly opposed it.

“What I would say is, you remember there’s an old saying that if everybody goes away from a bill unhappy, maybe it’s a good bill. Right. It was a compromise. There’s no question,” Dunn said.

And while he seemed satisfied that Republicans had compromised with the president, Dunn believes the House should continue to investigate the president for possible crimes.

“Well, the accusations are atrocious. I mean, we are talking about actual audio recordings of the president talking to foreign nationals and accepting you know, X amount of dollars, you know, for favorable treatment, you know, and that that that’s an allegation,” Dunn said.

He added that the information comes from multiple whistleblowers.

“And the FBI has, at least in some of these cases, confirmed that tapes exist and won’t talk about their content. And, you know, so we’re like, why won’t we talk about the content?” Dunn said.

He added that some FBI officials have come out in support of the Biden investigation.

“These are FBI inspectors. … And they’re saying they’ve seen crimes and there are people who see and process crimes all the time,” Dunn said. “So, you know, we we we we’re absolutely obligated to chase this rabbit a little farther down the hole.”

Meanwhile, Dunn said the two criminal cases against former President Donald Trump should continue through the legal process.

“That will play out in the courts,” Dunn said. “It is, in fact, playing out in the courts as we speak.”

However, Trump is completely innocent in the Russia investigation and Dunn joined his fellow Republicans to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) over his role in the matter. The censure passed by a party-line vote of 213 to 209 with six Republicans voting “present.”

Schiff committed an “ethical violation” and a “national security violation” by discussing classified material about President Trump and then leading an investigation and impeachment against Trump.

“And then come to find out after years of investigation that there was absolutely no corroborating evidence on it. Whatsoever,” Dunn said. “So he not only violated ethics just by making the comment he violated, again, by lying to Congress and, of course, the American public. So we were bound to censure. That had to happen. He has been removed from the Intelligence Committee. That had to happen.”

In this case, Trump was innocent, Dunn said.

“In the Russia thing, not a single iota of the Russian allegations and all that stuff was ever corroborated. Not one bit of it. It was all fabricated,” Dunn said. “Now you can dislike Trump all you want for different reasons, but not for that one. I mean, that’s dishonest. And he knew it as chairman of the Intelligence Committee and pretended otherwise.”

Dunn added that he has not endorsed any of the Republican candidates for president.