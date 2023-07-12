PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Downtown Improvement Board members are looking for ways to bring more recreational opportunities downtown.

Board members are trying to identify vacant lots that could be rented for recreational use. Those lots could be repurposed as pickleball and bocce ball courts.

Board members said sports activities could attract more people and businesses to downtown.

“We’re constantly looking for more things to do, more fun, more activity, more events, more life to bring into downtown and we think that would be a huge contribution to have some more sporting activity,” Downtown Improvement Board Chair Catherine Shores said.

Board members will immediately begin looking into properties they could use for this idea.