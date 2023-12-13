PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The community is invited to a free event this Friday where you can learn about local community service organizations.

Rebuild Bay County will be hosting its second annual ‘Holiday Treasures Fair’. More than 20 Bay County organizations will be there to educate and help the community.

Attendees will receive a treasure map and are encouraged to visit each booth. They’re encouraged to get all of the spots marked on their maps. There will also be free food, drinks, entertainment, and giveaways.

“Holiday season can be a time where folks just really get bogged down, they really get kind of depressed or can be dealing with several issues so we wanted to make sure that we let our residents know that there are organizations out there that are ready and willing to help them out,” Rebuild Bay County Executive Director Donna Pilson said.

The event takes place at the Messiah Lutheran Church off West Highway 390, on Friday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.