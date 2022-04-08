PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new grocery store is coming to north Panama City on Highway 231.

Blackwater Resources, LLC has started the groundwork for the Panama City Centre, which will be located between Highway 231 and Highway 390, according to city officials.

“The new shopping center will include Publix, Publix Liquor Store, 9,800 sq. ft. of adjacent retail space, and outparcels along the highways,” city officials wrote in a Facebook post. They added that the developer anticipates the center will create a total of approximately 325 to 350 new jobs after all spaces are developed and open for business.

“We are excited to welcome the Panama City Centre and Publix to this growing area of the City,” said Mayor Greg Brudnicki. “With the projected residential growth in Panama City North, developments like the Panama City Centre are vital in serving the grocery and shopping needs of citizens.”