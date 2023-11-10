PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) —Public Eye Soar started its light show Friday evening at Gulf Coast State College.

This is the 10th year this event has been taking place in Panama City. For the first 6 years, the event was held in Downtown Panama City. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it was held at the Panama City Mall. After 2020 event organizers decided that Gulf Coast State College would be a better fit with wider buildings. Public Soar Eye organizer Heather Clements says they are only missing art from one Continent.

“In the History of Public Eye Soar, we have had representation from six of the seven continents. So if you’re in Antarctica and you have not submitted art to us, we’d love to have you”, said Clements.

There are also local artists from Bay County featured this weekend. Clements says there are local students who are even showcasing musical art.

“We invited the Bay High Band to come and kick off the event. We have lots of local performers here. A lot of the performers are from the college. We’ve got dancers, singers, jazz bands, all sorts of just anybody who wanted to perform could perform here,” said Clements.

This event also might be new to some people here in the Panhandle, including Gulf Coast State College President Glen McDonald. McDonald says he enjoyed the light show.

“I am amazed at the large projection art on entire buildings and how good it looks, I was surprised as I walked around the campus, how different it looks than a normal white building with all of that art all over it. The length, width, and height is pretty amazing. It’s an amazing place to be.

The event will continue tomorrow between 6 pm-10 pm. If you would like to participate in next year’s Public Eye Soar. You must submit your artwork to Public Eye Soar between August 1st to October 1st, 2024. For a link to their website click here