PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Halloween may be over, but fun fall festivities are still in full swing.

PruittHealth held its annual fall festival Thursday afternoon for its residents and the community.

Residents enjoyed activities like a cakewalk and a photo booth. They also had treats like popcorn and cotton candy. Pruitt is a nursing and rehabilitation center that offers short-term and long-term care to its patients. Pruitt representatives wanted to use this event as an opportunity to thank the community for their support.

“It’s our annual fall festival we do here for our residents, and, of course, to give back to the community, inviting everyone to come. We’re partnered with a lot of our vendors here, so they’re here supporting us. They have different booths set up to give back to the community,” said PruittHealth Community Relations Representative Randi Henderson.

