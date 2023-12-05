PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s beginning to look and sound a lot like flu season, and medical professionals are encouraging everyone to get their flu vaccination.

“The flu vaccine protects you against four distinct strains. This year it’s against two types of influenza A, two types of influenza B,” Ascension Sacred Heart Community Doctor Linda Fox said.

But something has happened in America since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials say the number of flu vaccinations has been declining. People seem more concerned about catching COVID-19 and forget about the flu.

“I’m probably seeing flu-positive cases, one out of every eight patients. That’s a big percentage. If you take into account that 95% of the people I see with the flu have not been vaccinated, I mean, it’s a completely preventable, miserable time of your life.”

The flu can be just as harmful as other viruses.

“The influenza virus can be just as bad and deadly as everything else,” Dr. Fox said. “If we block the transmission by everybody getting immunized we’ll do better.”

Some people are more at risk of catching the flu than others.

“If you’re around kids, if you’re around sick patients, if you’re around just an enclosed environment, you are more prone to get the flu,” Rx Express Pharmacist Fatima Khaja said. “I would recommend you getting it. The more people you interact with, the better it is just to protect yourself and others.”

There are other precautions besides vaccinations that can help prevent transmitting the flu.

“Always wash your hands,” Khaja said. “Try to avoid areas where there are a lot of crowds. If you know someone is sick if you have to interact with them, wear a mask. If you’re working around children, I would recommend getting the vaccine early.”

Rx Express is giving flu vaccinations to patients 12 years old and up. Doctors recommend talking to your primary care physician before getting vaccinated.