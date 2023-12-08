PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Grinch isn’t the only one trying to steal Christmas. Local law enforcement says porch pirates case neighborhoods during the holidays, hoping to steal packages left at your door.

“It’s always a risk when you order something and they deliver right in front of your door and they walk away and you’re at work,” Bay County Sheriff’s Office Personal Information Officer Ruth Corley said. “What are you going to do?”

Officials say installing cameras is an effective way to protect your home and packages.

“If you have a camera like a ring camera or some type of camera on your front door, you can keep an eye on that. It’ll alert you if anybody comes to your front door.”

Even if you do become a victim of theft, cameras help law enforcement catch the culprit.

“If we can get that person on camera, obviously, the identification process becomes a lot easier,” Panama City Police Department Lt. Richard Thore said.

You can also go the old-fashioned route.

“Tell your neighbors, if you have a trusted neighbor, hey, can you keep an eye out? I’m expecting something from Amazon or wherever you ordered from,” Corley said. “Let them know so that they can maybe take it off your porch, take it into their house and keep it safe for you, or ask family members.”

Bay County Sheriff’s Office also offers “Holiday Home Checks” to those who will be out of town during the holidays.

“If you’re going to be out of town, let us know. You can call dispatch, call our non-emergency number, which is 850-747-4700, and let them know this is my home, this is my address.”

You should also call local law enforcement if you see any suspicious activity in your neighborhood.