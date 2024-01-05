PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Seems like everywhere you look in Panama City, there’s some kind of construction project taking place.

And there’s more to come in 2024.

Not only will Panama City continue working on existing projects, like the Cherry Street renovation, which began in 2022, but they’ll also be starting many new projects.

“I’m looking forward for 2024 for the city to continue working on our dire infrastructure needs for Panama City,” resident Tem Fontaine said.

Public Works Director Jonathan Hayes is focused on completing an overhaul in two particular areas.

“It’s going to be a massive infrastructure project,” Panama City Public Works Director Jonathan Hayes said.

Millville and St. Andrews are first on the list.

“Roads, water lines, sewer lines, stormwater, sidewalks were needed and all of that to just improve the overall condition of that,” Hayes said.

The Millville work will cost an estimated $19 million, and St. Andrews will cost about $21 million.

The money is coming from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program.

“Sometime in the next six to eight weeks, those projects will kick off,” Hayes said.

Two projects fall under the city’s quality of life department.

“We’re supposedly gathering FEMA funds for both the MLK center and for the Martin Theater to get both of those started and finished now downtown,” Fontaine said.

The MLK rec center is still in the evaluation process.

They’re hoping to award a contract on the $19 million facility this month and break ground in February.

“So that’s going to be FEMA. There’s a lot of FEMA money in there. There’s some insurance money as well,” Hayes said.

City officials also hope to put the Martin Theatre project out to bid in the next four weeks. It’s going to cost around $20 million and should be covered by FEMA.

The city has scheduled a public forum on the controversial West Beach Drive Pathway project for 6 p.m. on January 16 at Gulf Coast State College’s union center.