Progress to be made on 23rd Street Plaza roadblock

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 23rd Street Plaza roadway has been closed for over a year now. But there’s good news.

Tuesday, the Panama City City Commission awarded a construction engineering inspection contract for the repairs.

They are just waiting for a box culvert to be delivered. It’s expected to arrive in eight to 10 weeks.

City officials said once the part is in, construction will move fast.

Assistant City Manager Jared Jones said this year-long inconvenience will be worth the wait.

“It’s going to be done soon and it’s going to be done the right way so it doesn’t happen again,” Jones said. “Previously it was constructed with some corrugated pipe that corroded over the years and failed. The way we are going back with this design although it is taking a little longer will be the right way to do it and it will last a lot longer.”

Since the road was damaged in Hurricane Sally, FEMA will cover 75 to 85 percent of the cost to fix it.