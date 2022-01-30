PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local nonprofit will soon be benefitted in a big way.

History Class Brewing Company hosted their “Pouring Love” pajama party campaign event on Sunday.

This month’s organization receiving donations is Rooms With A Purpose, a nonprofit that gives bedroom makeovers to children with life-challenging illnesses.

Founder Sherry Melton said the organization will receive a quarter from every beer that is sold at History Class Brewing Company during the month of January.

She said the Pouring Love campaign has been a big fundraiser for the nonprofit, and the team at History Class Brewing Company has been helpful every step of the way.

“These guys are so amazing, and they are so into helping our community, and that’s what this is all about,” Melton said. “Rooms With A Purpose doesn’t work without the community, just like these businesses don’t, so it’s amazing for all of us to be able to team up and work together.”

Anyone who was unable to make it out to History Class Brewing Company in January to take part in the Pouring Love campaign can still help out Rooms With A Purpose.

