PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local business leaders are rallying against a federal environmental proposal to protect Rice’s whales.

If you haven’t heard of the Rice’s whale, you’re not alone. Scientists only determined it was its own species in 2021.

They believe there are only about 100 of the in existence. They live in the northeastern gulf, between 100 and 400 meters of water. That’s why the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has proposed a 10-knot speed limit for vessels traveling those waters.

“A ten-knot speed restriction for vessels and also no nighttime transit,” Port of Panama City executive director Alex King said.

Panama City Port Authority officials said the proposed regulations would include the pathways ships use to enter and exit the port and they believe that could cripple, or even shut down, port Panama City, as well as ports in Pensacola and Tampa.

“Over 10,000 jobs that are dependent upon the activity of this port and when you start severely restricting and trying to make ports not be able to operate freely around the clock, I think in restricting those vessel moments, you could have long term consequences,” King said.

The proposal would also include the majority of the military’s gulf testing range.

“Gulf of Mexico test and training range is larger than all the other major ranges in the United States combined, it is an absolute treasure for the Department of Defense, this is where they’ll test the new hypersonic missile systems, where they’ll test standoff weapons, all of the things that have to be evaluated,” Bay Defense Alliance president Tom Neubauer said.

The gulf range is one of the major reasons the Department of Defense decided to rebuild Tyndall Air Force Base after Hurricane Michael destroyed it. It’s vital to military operations.

“One of the concerns that I heard from the military was that they would not be able to do live fire,” Neubauer said.

Congressmen Neal Dunn and Matt Gaetz have both said they’re against the NOAA proposal. Dunn voiced his concerns to NOAA in this later last month.

King says it may be possible to reach a compromise.

“I think bringing everybody to the table is key I think coming up with a very sensible way to handle this is key,” King said.

The public comment about this regulation ends on July 6, after that it will be decided if NOAA plans to formally write these new laws.