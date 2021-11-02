Portion of East Avenue in Panama City to be closed on Tuesday evening

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A portion of County Road 389, also known as East Avenue, will be closed on Tuesday evening due to emergency repairs, according to Bay County officials.

The part of the road between Sarasota Avenue and Mosley Drive near the old railroad tracks will be undergoing repairs due to damage discovered during a recent repaving project.

Bay County officials said that portion of the road will be closed from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Residents in the area will be able to access their homes, and law enforcement will direct traffic during that time. No thru traffic will be allowed.

View the map of the East Avenue road closure below.

East-Ave-Road-Closure-ProjectDownload

