PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local business leaders celebrated the completion of Port Panama City’s newest facility.

They held a commissioning ceremony this morning for the biodome. The 105-foot-tall structure costs around $17 million.

It can store 20,000 tons of wood pellets which are moved from the dome to ships, bound for European markets. Not only does the facility provide more storage, but it will also create 279 direct and indirect jobs.

“The more tons of wood pellets move through the port means more stevedoring jobs for the port, more Port Authority personnel. It’s more opportunities for employment with the railroad, since all of that moves by the Bay Line. It’s more timber being harvested. It’s more planting of trees. It’s more sustainable forest practices, more people hired for the manufacturing process.”

The dome has been under construction for about 2 years.