BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – The Port of Panama City is investing in new developments for generations to come.

This impact in Bay County will be seen around the world. Officials plan to create hundreds of jobs to provide more exports.

Bay County’s skyline will look different in 2023 near the port. Plans are in motion to allow for more bulk cargo storage at the west and east terminals.

“One of those being a biomass storage dome for our boat terminal,” Port Director Alex King said. “That is a 19,000-ton storage dome.”

Because of its shape, materials held inside the dome will be more protected from any potential storms. At the Bay County Chamber of Commerce’s First Friday event, King explained how this $17 million expansion is just one of many.

“To support our container trade in Mexico is a new 70,000 square foot container freight station,” King said. “That has been a long-needed asset to the port authority. We are glad to have that almost complete.”

That container trade will be at their west terminal. King said that although they have strong employment numbers currently, there are more jobs expected to come.

“The west terminal is now developed out,” King said. “We will always move things around to make it flexible and we will adjust. But when you look at pure land and port authority for deport and marine terminal deep vessel activity, the east terminal is the future of the port.”

Since 2017, King said the port authority invested roughly $66 million in the east terminal. That is where 27 acres will be developed for warehouse and berth expansions. These investments will turn into additional jobs.

“When you look at what the port authority does when they work to attract new shippers to Panama City and you attract manufacturing to Panama City to utilize support, those are jobs for Bay County, those are jobs for the people that live or can play here,” King said.

Port officials look forward to completing project rocket, which is a regional grounded FedEx distribution center. That is located at the port’s Intermodal Distribution Center.

The distribution center will bring more than 200 jobs to our area in the next three years.