PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City leaders officially have a blank canvas to create a new performing arts and events center.

Tuesday, the city commission approved an agreement with Boston architectural firm Wilson Butler Fentress to help them create their dream.

This analysis will cost the city $759,000, funded by insurance proceeds.

City Commissioner Josh Street said the firm will help determine some of the details, like concept design and site selection.

“They are going to be doing a market analysis, they are going to be doing all the studies, all of the economics, how this would be funded, what funding is available to do it, this team is being tasked with that,” Street said.

The study will also help set a price for the project. The city is still waiting for FEMA to decide how much the city will get for the damages at the Marina Civic Center.

Despite social media comments from locals, Commissioner Jenna Haligas said they will not start building if the money isn’t secured.

“Part of that is communication with the public to make sure that they understand that we are not just going to go out and build something then take a loan out for it,” Haligas said. “We are doing this necessary step so that we can go out and get grant money for it.”

City officials said funding sources could include Triumph Gulf Coast grants, insurance proceeds, private and corporate donations.

Panama City community members also spoke to the value of the ideas.

Gulf Coast State College President Dr. John Holdnack said the center would add a key element our community is missing.

“One of our largest activities, one of my favorites, is the graduation event,” Holdnack said. “We now parcel it up and do it in hotels on the beach because there is no gathering spot.”

Members of the arts and business community said this project is critical for the area’s growth.

“It is critical that we start this process as soon as possible,” Bay County Chamber of Commerce Chairman Garrett Anderson said. “The facility is not only key to the development of downtown Panama City, but also art and cultural attraction in all of Bay County.”

Once the study is complete, city staff will review the firm’s recommendations. Then commissioners will vote on how to proceed.

If they vote yes, the designs will cost the city around $10 million.