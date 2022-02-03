PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Every morning at 5 o’clock Sherry and Chris Nagy walk the Hathaway Bridge.

“I really love the workout here,” Nagy said. “I like the angle of the hill, it gives you an extra workout. I think it is good cardio.”

They walk on the eastbound side four times back and forth. Nagy said ever since Hurricane Michael the lighting on the bridge has been dim, but in recent weeks it’s gotten worse.

People exercise on the bridge daily, often when it is dark, and hard to see the safety hazards.

“It’s just so dark. The light over the parking area over here is out, it’s also very dark there,” Nagy said. “And there’s just several street lights over the bridge that are out. It’s just really dark.”

She said it makes her nervous that they could trip over some unseen debris or run into a bad situation with people doing something they shouldn’t.

Nagy said they’ve counted at least 16 unlit street lights. She said some don’t even have light heads on them, they are just a pole.

Even though the Hathaway Bridge is considered a state roadway, The City of Panama City is in charge of changing the street light bulbs. City officials said they are aware of the problem and they plan to fix it.

Panama City Logistics Director Jonathan Hayes said this project will be done by a contractor overseen by the Florida department of transportation.

“The solution is we are going to replace all the lights actually on the Hathaway Bridge,” Hayes said. “There are 56 lights. We already have the supplies and the materials to do that.”

Hayes said it is both a lightbulb and a ballast issue. He said they know all of the lights have been up for the same amount of time so they feel it is best to just fix all of them.

He said it is an involved process to ensure the safety of both the drivers and the workers.

Hayes said the project is currently scheduled to begin next Thursday, February 10.

But it all depends on the weather. It can’t be windy at all.

Hayes said if you ever see a problem with the lights on the Hathaway Bridge to contact the City of Panama City or FDOT so they can get it fixed.