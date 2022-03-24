PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Pilot Club will host their 11th annual Pancake Festival which raises money for local charities and scholarships.

Celebrity servers made up of local leaders and well-known community members will serve attendees a pancake breakfast.

There will also be a silent auction and a 50/50 drawing to raise money.

This year, the fundraiser is at O’Charley’s on 23rd Street in Panama City, on Saturday, April 2 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets are $10. To get tickets in advance, email kalderman80@wowway.com.