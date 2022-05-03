PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Shaddai Shriners are cooking up some delicious barbecue for their Pig Roast Luau at the No Name Lounge in Panama City.

This family-friendly event takes place May 14 at 1:00 p.m..

Those who attend will be treated to a pork plate and will have the opportunity to take part in the cornhole tournament or axe-throwing.

There will also be two different raffles to take part in.

For $10, you’ll be entered into the random drawing raffle and will have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes including a gift basket, a yeti cooler, a gift card, and more.

For $20, you’ll be entered into the individual raffles and have the chance to win a pistol or a diamondback AR-15.

Winners will be announced at 5:00 p.m..

Half of the money raised will go towards repairs to the Shaddai Shriners building and the other half will go towards the Shaddai Shriners fund for children.