Pharmacists say getting a flu shot is even more important with COVID still lingering

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — COVID vaccines have been the center of conversation all year. But now it’s time to think about another vaccine, the flu shot.

Pharmacists said it is even more important that you protect yourself from the flu with COVID still circulating.

Orlando Russ came to RX Express Pharmacy to get his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I had to get vaccinated by December 8 in order to keep my employment,” Russ said.

Russ can check one vaccination off his list, but pharmacist Laura Gould said getting the flu shot is still necessary.

“We are really recommending that people still get the flu shot because if you get the flu you may be more susceptible to COVID,” Gould said. “So we would like for you to be vaccinated against the flu to protect you from being hospitalized.”

Gould said they do around 10 to 15 flu shots a day on top of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

Like the COVID vaccine, the flu shot causes antibodies to develop so your body can fight against the virus.

“So it would be a perfect storm or a bad case scenario to get both COVID and the flu,” Gould said.

As for the covid shots, Gould said they were giving out around 50 a day and many people are coming in now to get their boosters.

Gould said she knows shots can be scary but it only takes a second and it is your best defense against getting sick.

“Come and get your shots,” Gould said. “They’re always free on your insurance and we just charge a minimal amount if you don’t have insurance. It’s well worth it, don’t risk it.”

Gould says she recommends getting the flu shot in October or November since it lasts around 8 to 12 months.

Rx Express takes walk-ins, so you do not have to have an appointment to get the shot, but you may want to call your regular pharmacist to make sure.