PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bringing people together and helping out animals one day at a time is what Adopt-a-pal-ooza is all about. Six different non-profit organizations hosted their finest cats and dogs at the event in hopes someone would be going home with a new furry friend.

The two-day event was held at camping world in Panama City.

Over 20 cats, dogs, and a variety of breeds under one roof.

During the event there were plenty of games, dogs were able to get their nails trimmed, and families could even get portraits of their pets.

“The whole idea is to find the perfect match between the fur parents and the fur baby. So, it’s really important. Everybody needs you to know; everyone needs a fur baby in their life. I have quite a few,” said Adopt-a-pal-ooza coordinator Ramona Burnette.

Many of the shelters and adoption centers are full and need people to take in their dogs and cats.

Over eight dogs were adopted during the two-day event and many other dogs and cats are still trying to find their forever home.

To learn more on how to donate or foster an animal click here.