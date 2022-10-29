PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Halloween is on Monday but some showed off their costumes a few days early.

McKenzie Park in Downtown Panama City was full of spooky festivities on Saturday.

City officials and local vendors came together to host Panama City’s Fall Fest. The day kicked off at 8 a.m. and the fun continued until 9 p.m.

From a hay maze to a professional pumpkin carver, there was something for everyone but this event was about more than just the fall festivities, it was about bringing the community together.

“I think the community, every chance we get to get together, we do it now,” History Class Brewing Company Marketing Director Eric Darnell said. “We don’t take it for granted anymore, you know, so when there’s an event, people start showing up, especially downtown. Downtown is coming back. It’s becoming a place to come and celebrate life and community and this is what we’re doing.”

The Fall Fest was a team effort, History Class Brewing company hosts the Fall Bash, the city of Panama City planned the trunk or treat, the Center for the Arts is hosting Fright Nights and of course, the Panama City Farmer’s Market is in charge of the market.