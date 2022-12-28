PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot is still waiting for a lucky winner.

On Tuesday, no one matched all six numbers in the Mega Million Lottery Jackpot. The lottery money is now rolled over. The prize is now up to $640 million.

Mega Millions customer Rakeem Johnson said his strategy is to use numbers that have meaning to him.

“If I won some money, I give back a little bit,” said Johnson. “I’ll probably remodel some of these houses out here in the in the lower income neighborhoods or just give back to my family and give back the people that mostly got stuff, and then I’ll move somewhere, probably to an island somewhere.”

The next drawing for the mega millions will be this Friday, December, at 10 p.m. central.