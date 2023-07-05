PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Wednesday is the first day the T-dock at the downtown Panama City Marina has been open to regular activities.

The city reopened it for Monday’s fireworks show. It was the first time since Hurricane Michael in 2018.

It is now open to vehicles and pedestrians, with the exception of a small area where some endangered birds called Least Terns are nesting. People can use the giant green space and the perimeter walkways for recreational and relaxation activities and they can now fish off of the marina.

“I grew up in this marina was here, I was born in 59 and I just remember coming down here a lot and being a kid coming over on the boat and driving down on the car sitting eating hamburgers, watching out, watching over the water, we’re just so glad to see it finally getting back and opened up to the public, ” Panama City resident John Oliver said.

City officials will begin full renovation plans later this summer, including boat slips and a new ship store.