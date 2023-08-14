PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Pensacola man is behind bars after authorities say he attempted to lure an underage girl into a life of prostitution.

According to Panama City Police, 24-year-old Canaan Khail King allegedly exchanged text messages over a 3-week period with what he though was a 15-year-old girl.

In actuality it was an undercover detective.

Police say King introduced himself as a “pimp”, told the female he would provide everything she needed in exchange for the money she made from sexual activity, and said she’d have to prove herself by having sex with him.

In addition to attempted human trafficking, king is also charged with prohibited computer usage to seduce a minor.