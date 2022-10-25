PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 8 p.m. Tuesday a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle. Panama City police are now searching for the vehicle.

The incident happened near the intersection of Highway 231 and Highway 390.

Police said the victim was pulling a trailer of furniture and turned off of Highway 390 onto Highway 231.

Investigators said as the victim made the turn, several items including a dresser fell off the trailer.

The driver then pulled over to the side of the road and got out to see what items had come off the trailer, PCPD said.

When the victim was checking to see what fell off, a northbound dark colored GMC truck or SUV hit the victim and then fled the scene. Police said the victim died at the scene.

Police have shut-down Highway 231 northbound for up to 4-hours, and will be intermittently closing the southbound lanes to collect evidence.

PCPD is asking drivers to avoid that area. They’re also asking anyone with any information about this crime to call them at 850-872-3100.