PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police are making sure local foster children have a Christmas.

They’re partnering with Twin Oaks Juvenile Development for the Blue Santa Toy Drive. The toy drive will provide gifts to more than 300 foster kids this year. That’s double the number of children they’ve helped in the past.

Panama City is also participating in the Shop with a Cop project. At-risk kids from a number of organizations receive a Walmart gift card. A police officer accompanies them to shop for toys. Officials say it’s important to show children police officers are here to help.

“The big focus is when these children are removed, it’s a negative impact with law enforcement. Our goal is to reverse that impact. And be there in a positive time and show them a whole different side of law enforcement that we’re not just there in the bad times. We’re here to make things better.”

Both events are supported by public donations.