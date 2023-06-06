PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen last seen on May 31.

According to a news release by the PCPD, Claire Rodriguez, 15, was last seen in Panama City wearing grey shorts and a long-sleeved blue shirt.

Officials state she is approximately 5 foot 4 inches tall and could be traveling with another teen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100,

or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD”

Tip411 app.