PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —The public’s assistance is needed in locating a missing and endangered adult.

Chloe Faith Davis, W/F, was last seen around 1:30 Tuesday morning in the 1300 block of

Lincoln Drive. She is approximately 5-foot-5 and 130 pounds with long black hair and was last seen wearing an orange and white striped dress.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-

872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama

City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.