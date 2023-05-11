PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters, state law enforcement, and community leaders joined the Panama City Police Department to honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

It’s a wonderful, wonderful opportunity to be able to show respect to all those officers that are here every day,” Panama City Police Sergeant Joseph Record said. “But mainly for the officers that haven’t made it home that weren’t here for the ceremony.”

The ceremony is part of National Police Week.

Communities across the nation come together to honor and remember fallen law enforcement officers.

The names of officers from Florida who passed away last year were read aloud. Each followed by the tolling of a bell and a 21-gun salute.

“They go out every day to work to help protect their community, to help defend all those that can’t defend themselves,” Record said. “And every day you take that risk, that you may not come home, but all the ones that do come home, they remember the ones that did.”

Panama City Police Sergeant Jerry Wells was killed in a 1973 train accident while on duty. Wells’ brother Gary was at this year’s ceremony.

Sergeant Record said with everything going on in the world, events like these are more important than ever.

“I get told every day how many people appreciate what I do personally and honestly, I just hope that every person around the nation should feel, and I hope they do someday feel that way because in all honestly, the officers are there for them,” Record said.