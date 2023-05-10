PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two weeks ago, Panama City police received a grant for a new community outreach engagement trailer.

Wednesday morning they were given presented with a check for a little over $170,000 from the St. Joe Community Foundation.

The trailer will have a gaming lounge, a sports zone, a snack area, and more. It will also feature props like fake guns and drugs for educational purposes.

Bill Cramer Chevrolet is donating a three-quarter-ton pickup truck to haul the trailer. They’re both ordered and should be here in a few months.

Panama City will be the first police department to use this type of community tool.

“This will be the first one that they build and send out so we’re really excited,” Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith said. “It’s further innovation for our agency to engage with the community and work on that community support that is so important to maintain.”

Smith said the department will use the trailer at public events like ‘Cops n Kids’, school functions, and other family-friendly programs.