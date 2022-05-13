PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who apparently was ready to change his living situation attacked his roommate with a hammer Thursday afternoon, according to the Panama City Police Department.

“After kicking out another resident of the house, the defendant locked the victim out as well,” police wrote in an arrest affidavit. “When the defendant learned that the victim had entered the house against his wishes, (he came to the house in his truck) removed a hammer from the vehicle, and threatened the victim with it.”

Police wrote that Mark Allison, 57, walked into the house and locked the victim out. The victim kicked the door of the home and Allison came outside and struck “the victim in the face with his hammer, which knocked the victim to the ground,” Police wrote. “While on the ground, the defendant repeatedly struck the victim with the hammer.”

Officers added that Allison confessed to attacking the victim with a hammer.

“He further identified a photograph of the hammer as the one he used, which was found on scene,” officers wrote.

Allison is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and was scheduled for his first appearance before a judge Friday afternoon.