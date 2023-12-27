PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying two burglary suspects.

On December 5, suspects were captured on surveillance riding a bicycle and tricycle on the 2800 block of East 1st Court in Panama City. The male suspect appeared to be white with short dark hair, wearing all-black clothing and gray Nike sneakers. The other suspect appeared to be a white female with long dark hair and wearing all-black clothing with white shoes. Both appeared to be between 20-30 years old.

Police said both suspects gained entry into a vehicle and a structure. If identified and arrested they will be charged with burglary into a conveyance and burglary into a structure.

If you have any information about this case, call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or report anonomosly through www.panamacitypolice.gov.