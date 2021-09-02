PCPD is investigating a security threat at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay

Panama City

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Ascension Sacred Heart Bay was locked-down this morning after a safety threat. 

Hospital officials say a former employee made violent threats.

But they say nothing violent happened.

The Panama City Police Department is investigating this incident. 

As a precaution, hospital administrators are asking patients and visitors to enter through the main or emergency entrance for security screening.

Security guards will continue to patrol the hospital campus along with PCPD officers.

