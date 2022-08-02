PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters, cops, EMTs and a host of other first responders all turned out at Gulf Coast State College Tuesday night to meet and greet their neighbors.

They all came out for the annual National Night Out event.

Hundreds of people showed up, despite the rain, for the chance to socialize and learn about what’s available to our community.

Thirty-nine agencies from across the Panhandle set up displays and demonstrations, and there were lots of activities for the kids.

Many first responders use this event as a chance to build rapport with young people.

“We are here to serve the community,” Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith said. “We are here as an employee of the community. We want everything to go good. We want them to have fun. We want them to be safe. To serve the public and to educate them any way that we can. This just gives us that one more opportunity to pull it all together.”

National Night Out always falls on the first Tuesday in August. This is the 38th year Panama City Police have sponsored the event.