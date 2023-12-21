PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department continues to give back to the community this Christmas.

Thursday morning, they delivered gifts to local seniors who don’t have family nearby.

“We work with the children with Blue Santa, and now we’re doing senior Santa. Today, along with Kris Kringle here, we’re going to deliver to 36 seniors in the community and bring them some Christmas cheer and Christmas gifts,” Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith said.

Chief Smith says this is a police department tradition they’ve had for decades. The Council on Aging provides a list of seniors’ names and the gifts they would like. The officers volunteer, paying for the gifts with their own money.

“This is something the officers volunteer to do,” Smith said. “It’s their personal funds. This is not city funds. It’s not funds that come from the police department or anything. This comes out of the officer’s pockets and they go and make these purchases.”

Even Santa Claus said it was worth starting the delivery job early to see the smiles on the seniors ‘ faces.

“It is absolutely heartwarming to see the police department come together with the senior citizens who have given so much to the community over the years, to see them bonding with them and letting them know that they’re still a vital part of our community and still respected in it,” Claus said.

The Panama City Police Department also provided gifts to local kids through their annual ‘Blue Santa’ and ‘Shop with a Cop’ events.