PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in raising money for the 44th annual Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The department’s goal is to raise enough money to send Special Olympic athletes to Orlando so they can compete in the Special Olympic games.

You can support the athletes and help PCPD’s cause by stopping by the station between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and purchasing either a t-shirt, hat, or commemorative coin.

The main purpose of the torch run is to provide Special Olympic athletes with opportunities they don’t normally receive.

“Law enforcement agencies, Department of Corrections, they all participate in this,” Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith said. “We do this to better them, to better the athletes, and give them the opportunities that they may not yet otherwise.”

Florida’s Special Olympics Summer Games will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Friday, May 17th, and Saturday, May 18th.

A local torch run is scheduled for Tuesday, April 2nd, beginning at the Publix in Lynn Haven and finishing at the Publix on 23rd St.