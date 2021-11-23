PCPD asks for assistance in search for missing teen

Panama City

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

17-year-old Logan Sellers was last seen near the 200 block of Sherman Avenue on Monday, according to the PCPD.

Sellers was reportedly wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. He is five foot ten and weighs around 125 pounds.

If you have any information about Sellers’ whereabouts, contact the PCPD at (850) 872-3100, or report a tip anonymously using the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

VFW Post 8205 provides Thanksgiving meals for veterans

More than 300 hot meals given away at A.D. Harris Community Center

Sneads tree farmer encourages shopping local for Christmas trees

Two arrested after violent injury causes child death

Panhandle Weather 11-23-2021

ECP Airport prepared for increased traffic over the Thanksgiving holiday

More Local News

Don't Miss