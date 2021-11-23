PCPD asks for assistance in search for missing teen

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

17-year-old Logan Sellers was last seen near the 200 block of Sherman Avenue on Monday, according to the PCPD.

Sellers was reportedly wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. He is five foot ten and weighs around 125 pounds.

If you have any information about Sellers’ whereabouts, contact the PCPD at (850) 872-3100, or report a tip anonymously using the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app.