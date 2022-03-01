PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Dozens of Panhandle firefighters were in Panama City on Tuesday for a unique training experience.

The Panama City Fire Department hosted multiple fire departments for FLUSAR, or the Florida Urban Search and Rescue course.

Trainees learned about high-angle rope rescues, working together to safely scale up and down a three-story building.

PCFD Captain Roy Albright said the training is important because in fire and emergency services, first responders never know what they’re going to encounter.

“We don’t go to fires every day… You have car wrecks, medical calls,” Captain Albright said. “This just adds another ability to a city or county’s fire department that they can offer to their citizens and visitors to make sure they stay safe and they’re protected.”

Besides learning new skills, Captain Albright said hosting this training event creates bonds with the other firefighters and departments.

Next week, trainees are set to take part in a confined space rescue course.