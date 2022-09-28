PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A home in Panama City caught fire at approximately 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

Multiple Panama City fire trucks responded to the scene on west 29th Court near Frankford Avenue. Upon arrival, they encountered a fire in the rear of the structure.

Fire officials said 75-80% of the inside of the home is a total loss. It took crews about 10 minutes to put the fire out.

Officials said heavy winds made the fire hard to combat at first because of a lack of visibility. The street was blacked out with heavy smoke when crews arrived.

Bystanders said they heard popping and cracking before the fire started.

Both residents are okay after escaping the fire and several cats were rescued from inside.

The fire is believed to be accidental and electrical in nature.