PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Patronis Elementary students had an interactive experience with the Naval Support Activity Panama City equipment and base personnel on Tuesday morning.

NSA Panama City drove their fire truck, police cruiser, explosive ordinance disposal response vehicle, and boat for a “Touch-A-Truck” event.

The students explored the vehicles, tried-on equipment, and even got to test out the sirens.

NSA Panama City Commander Michael Mosi said the event is an opportunity to inspire students and showcase military careers.

“They see us in uniform. We’re not scary people. We’re just human beings that are trained to do a certain profession and then we have all these cool vehicles that we get to also show the kids they’re the next generation,” Mosi said. “We are in the jobs right now, the next generation is important and this is the best way to open up the aperture of their imagination.”

Mosi said the event is a chance to showcase their equipment and hopefully spark students’ interest in STEM careers.