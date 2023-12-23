PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post-8205 made a 68-year-old holiday tradition even more special.

Every year before Christmas first responders drive up and down every road that sits within the city of Parker, and give out candy and spread holiday cheer.

This year in addition to the whooping 95 founds of candy they gave out. Kids also got stuffed animals.

VFW member Judi Ross said all together they donated 218 stuffed animals.

‘I asked Mayor Kelly if there was anything you needed around Christmastime, and he said he would love some stuffed animals,” Ross said. “So we got together with the post and another gentleman donated $300. The Post donated five. The auxiliary went out and purchased cleaned-out Wal-Marts all over the city.”

For police officers, it’s not uncommon to find children who are experiencing some sort of trauma.

To give them some holiday comfort, 30 stuffed animals were set aside so police could hand them out and raise spirits while on duty.

VFW officials said they plan on making this an annual event.