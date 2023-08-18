PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City officials working with Florida Power & Light to bury the utility lines along one downtown street.

Park Avenue is only three blocks long but those three blocks could soon look very different.

“Some of the business owners were like, we would really love to explore moving the power lines underground as well and you’re going to have so much of the road and everything through there torn up, this seems like a really good time to do it,” Panama City Public Works Director Jonathan Hayes said.

There are nine street lights and two additional private lights.

“In the event of an emergency, we’re not going to be chopping down power lines, which also chops down internet service and internet service providers, more importantly to the area, the sacrifice that the business owners have made toward the beautification of downtown Panama City, we’re making that sacrifice again so that over the next 20, 30, 40, 50 years, everybody can enjoy the beautification process,” Perry & Young Law Firm owner Larry Perry said.

Part of that process includes wider sidewalks and improving parking.

“Safety is paramount and is one of the primary responsibilities of government, especially local government and so that’s something the city is really committed to but during that process, we realized that there were some parking issues,” Hayes said.

The city is working with FP&L to determine the cost of the project.

“If one business wants to do that, or even 50% of the businesses want to do it and they are willing to participate, that still might not be enough, we don’t know what the parameters are yet from FP&L and from the city of Panama City,” Perry said.

“It would be a shared expense among the business owners, the building owners, and the city of Panama City, there’s actually a couple of residential folks through the stretch as well,” Hayes said.

Right now the ball is in FP&L’s court. City officials said they expect a response within the next six to eight weeks. If it moves forward, work won’t even begin until the earliest next year.