PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Barbeque masters and lovers rejoiced Saturday in what was the final day of the BBQ Brawl contest.

Held at Papa Joe’s Bayside, visitors tasted 14 different variations of pulled pork and cast their votes to crown the top grill masters in the state.

After a fierce competition, Smokin’ Ash BBQ from Orange Park took the top prize, followed by Get Chew Some BBQ from Venice.

All proceeds from the event went to the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.