PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — PanCare continues to expand in Bay County, on Friday they broke ground to build a new medical facility on 15th Street in Panama City.

“The new facility is going to be the primary care facility, we will have 12 rooms for exams,” PanCare development director Kecia Crawford said.

The new building is next to a pharmacy that will open up later this year. Guests got an exclusive tour of that facility Friday morning after the groundbreaking. They have plans for even more services on the corner of 15th Street and Sherman Avenue.

“This is going to be a huge medical complex, again PanCare wants this to be a place where you can come you can go to one building, see your doctor, go to the next building, see your pharmacist, go to the next building if you need x-rays, a one-stop shop to better serve the community,” Crawford said.

PanCare helps patients receive affordable health care. They will see patients who do and do not have medical insurance.

“The opportunity for folks to be able to seek more options as it relates to health care, the more options that people have the more competition there is, the lower the price goes and so I think that this is just another example of seeing that quality health care can be reasonably priced and PanCare has shown that they can do that,” State Senator Jay Trumbull said.

It also means residents soon may not have to leave Bay County.

“I think a lot of Bay County we always leave for quality health care, whether it’s a specialty or something And the more quality health care we can bring here, the less likely we have to leave to go find that, our choices are usually outside the county so this is just another choice for people to have quality health care, quality prescription care here locally,” State Representative Griff Griffitts said.

PanCare is celebrating its 20th anniversary. They are located in nine counties across the panhandle, Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Walton, and Washington.

The primary care facility will take several years to build. As PanCare receives more money they will continue building out the rest of the complex.