PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —- Sipping, strolling, and shopping is the brainchild of the Downtown Improvement Board.

Panama City commissioners approved the temporary ordinance last month, allowing people to drink on the streets within the specific Downtown Social District.

The drinking law will be in effect from December 1 through May 31, on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 10 pm.

Customers have to buy the drinks at one of 15 participating restaurants and bars.

“We’re going to put the special Social District Cup sticker on your plastic cup give you your beverage in that,” Manager of History Class Fontella Thompson said. “And then as long as you stay within the confines of the social district. You can stroll around with that cup. It does not cost extra to get that cup. All you got to do is ask for that to go out.”

The social district extends along Harrison Avenue, from the marina to 6th Street.

“And then it ventures over a little ways on Grace and Park Avenue over to 3rd Street,” Fontella said. “So we try to include as many bars and restaurants as we could in the boundaries and so it goes all the way over to Bayou Joes.”

That’s the basics. But there are more rules about the program that customers need to know.

“This only allows you to grab an adult beverage and sip and stroll either down the street within the boundaries of the district or into retail businesses that will allow them in there,” Panama City Downtown Improvement Board Executive Director Maria Williams said. “You cannot go from one business that sells alcohol and bring an adult beverage into another business that sells alcohol.”

And anything that was illegal prior to the ordinance is still illegal

“We really trust our community to be responsible,” Thompson said. “That people are going to be great about. Using the trash cans downtown and, of course, acting responsible while they’re having their drink, just like they do inside of our pub.”

City commissioners will reconsider the ordinance by April 30 and decide to renew it permanently or cancel it.

They could cancel it earlier if there are any problems.

Click here for more information on the Social District.