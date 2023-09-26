PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – After two weeks of screening candidates, Panama City commissioners voted to move into the interview stage of its search for a new City Manager.

Earlier this month, commissioners voted to screen five applicants. During the process, one withdrew. In Tuesday’s meeting, the commission approved to interview of another candidate – Darnell Ingram from Baltimore, MD – to keep their final pool of applicants at five.

During the month of October, each commissioner and the Mayor will interview each candidate in separate, one-on-one interviews. They will then rank them individually in a rank-based voting system (i.e., first-choice receives 5 points, second-choice receives 4 points, …).

They will discuss their interviews during the commission’s first November meeting.