PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City’s new Quality of Life Director Keith Mefford officially began his tenure on Tuesday.

Mefford spent 23 years in the construction industry and three years as City Treasurer of Hanover, Indiana.

Mefford says that even though there’s a lot to do post-Hurricane Michael, he’s ready for the job.

“We’re still in recovery mode. So our parks have taken a big hit from that. And we’re working very hard behind the scenes for what little bit of time I’ve been here. I see all the inner workings that are going on behind the closed doors to get us to that position, to get our parks back where we want to get marinas up and going where we want them,” said Mefford.

Mefford replaces former director Sean DePalma. He was fired in June after an outside investigation uncovered abusive behavior